WWE returns to the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado tonight for WWE NXT No Mercy 2024.

On tap for tonight’s WWE NXT premium live event is a six-match card, with five world championships on-the-line.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry with Trick Williams as special referee, Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, as well as Chase U vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships.

Also advertised for the show this evening is Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the WWE NXT North American Championship, Kelani Jordan vs. Wendy Choo for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship, and Wes Lee vs. TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz in one-on-one action.

