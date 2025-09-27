WWE NXT is live tonight from “The Sunshine State.”
WWE NXT No Mercy goes down this evening at 8/7c from the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the September 27, 2025 special event:
* Oba Femi (c) vs. Ricky Saints (NXT Title)
* Jacy Jane (c) vs. Fallon Henley (NXT Women’s Title)
* Sol Ruca (c) vs. Lainey Reid (WWE Women’s Speed Title)
* Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights (NXT North American Title)
* Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe (Weaponized Steel Cage)
* Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs
