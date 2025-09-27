WWE NXT is live tonight from “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT No Mercy goes down this evening at 8/7c from the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the September 27, 2025 special event:

* Oba Femi (c) vs. Ricky Saints (NXT Title)

* Jacy Jane (c) vs. Fallon Henley (NXT Women’s Title)

* Sol Ruca (c) vs. Lainey Reid (WWE Women’s Speed Title)

* Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights (NXT North American Title)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe (Weaponized Steel Cage)

* Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

