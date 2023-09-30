WWE NXT No Mercy Results 9/30/23

Mechanics Bank Arena

Bakersfield, California

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Pre-Show Match: Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davenport sends Jordan face first into the canvas. Davenport applies a side headlock. Jordan whips Davenport across the ring. Davenport drops Jordan with a shoulder tackle. Jordan drops down on the canvas. Jordan leapfrogs over Davenport. Jordan with two arm-drags. Jordan dropkicks Davenport. Jordan with a Handstand Back Elbow. Davenport clotheslines Jordan off the top turnbuckle. Davenport drives Jordan back first into the ring apron. Davenport rolls Jordan back into the ring. Davenport with Two Bodyslams for a two count. Davenport applies a rear chin lock. Jordan with elbows into the midsection of Davenport. Davenport with a double leg takedown. Davenport applies The Boston Crab. Jordan sends Davenport crashing into the turnbuckles. Jordan with a chop/forearm combination. Jordan rolls Davenport over for a two count.

Forearm Exchange. Davenport repeatedly kicks Jordan in the face. Jordan rocks Davenport with a forearm smash. Jordan drops Davenport with a SpringBoard Cutter. Jordan scores two forearm knockdowns. Jordan with a Cartwheel Back Elbow. Jordan pops back on her feet. Jordan kicks Davenport in the gut. Jordan hits The Overdrive for a two count. Davenport with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Davenport with a Double Foot Stomp. Jordan blocks The Falcon Arrow. Jordan applies The Sleeper Hold. Davenport backs Jordan into the turnbuckles. Jordan kicks Davenport in the face. Jordan goes for The Split Legged MoonSault, but Davenport gets her knees up in the air. Davenport with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Davenport connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory. After the match, Gigi Dolin attacks Davenport from behind. Dolin tees off on Davenport. Dolin has to be restrained by the referees.

Winner: Blair Davenport via Pinfall

First Match: Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

Breakker starts things off with a SomerSault Plancha before the bell rings. Breakker is throwing haymakers at Corbin. Breakker pushes Corbin over the ringside barricade. Breakker and Corbin are brawling in the crowd. Breakker uppercuts Corbin. Breakker with a straight right hand. Breakker drives his knee into the midsection of Corbin. Breakker tosses Corbin over the barricade. Breakker lays out the security detail at ringside. Corbin clotheslines Breakker over the barricade. Corbin is raining down haymakers. Corbin lays Breakker flat on the announce table. Corbin goes for a Senton Splash, but Breakker ducks out of the way. Breakker finally rolls Corbin back into the ring. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Breakker with a Release Northern Lights Suplex. Breakker follows that with repeated shoulder blocks in the corner. Corbin kicks Breakker in the face. Corbin with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Corbin attacks the midsection of Breakker.

Corbin talks smack to the referee. Corbin slams Breakker’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Corbin with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Breakker rises back on his feet. Corbin clotheslines Breakker. Corbin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Breakker fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Breakker with a Double Knee GutBuster. Breakker is raining down forearms across the back of Corbin’s neck. Breakker is mauling Corbin in the corner. Breakker with a Running Knee Strike. Breakker puts Corbin on the top turnbuckle. Breakker and Corbin are trading back and forth shots. Breakker with The Avalanche FrankenSteiner. Breakker hits The Military Press Powerslam for a two count. Corbin tells Breakker to bring it. Breakker obliges with rapid fire haymakers. Corbin is playing mind games with Breakker. Breakker kicks Corbin in the face. Corbin fires back with three haymakers. Corbin with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Corbin goes for a Half Nelson Slam, but Breakker lands back on his feet. Corbin avoids The Steiner Recliner.

Breakker repeatedly stomps on Corbin’s back. Breakker talks smack to Corbin. Breakker ducks a clothesline from Corbin. Corbin delivers The Deep Six for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Corbin kicks the right knee of Breakker. Breakker with a Rising Knee Strike. Breakker buries his shoulder into the midsection of Corbin. Corbin answers with a knee lift. Corbin goes for The End Of Days, but Breakker lands back on his feet. Breakker rolls Corbin over for a two count. Breakker clotheslines Corbin. Breakker ducks under two clotheslines from Corbin. Breakker with a running clothesline. Breakker clotheslines Corbin over the top rope. Corbin Chokeslams Breakker through the announce table. Breakker Spears Corbin on the floor. Breakker rolls Corbin back into the ring. Breakker catches Robert Stone in mid-air. Breakker sends Stone crashing into the security team on the outside. Corbin connects with The End Of Days to pickup the victory.

Winner: Baron Corbin via Pinfall

Second Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams For The WWE NXT North American Championship. Dragon Lee Will Be Serving As The Special Guest Referee

Mysterio dropkicks Williams after the bell rings for a two count. Mysterio yells at Lee. Williams with a quick rollup for a two count. Williams is throwing haymakers at Mysterio. Williams uppercuts Mysterio. Mysterio reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams drops Mysterio with a shoulder tackle. Williams dropkicks Mysterio. Williams goes for a Bodyslam, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Mysterio retreats to the outside. Mysterio is trying to walk away with the North American Title. Williams with a running clothesline. Williams rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Williams blocks a boot from Mysterio. Williams bodyslams Mysterio. Williams uppercuts Mysterio. Williams with a Running Lariat. Mysterio once again exits the ring. Williams with a forearm smash. Williams is fired up. Mysterio kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Williams. Mysterio dropkicks Williams off the ring apron. Mysterio slams Williams head on the announce table.

Mysterio slaps Williams in the chest. Mysterio rolls Williams back into the ring. Mysterio is throwing haymakers at Williams. Mysterio whips Williams across the ring. Mysterio with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Mysterio applies a rear chin lock. Williams with elbows into the midsection of Mysterio. Mysterio punches Williams in the back. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Mysterio side steps Williams into the turnbuckles. Mysterio slams Williams head on the top rope. Mysterio with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Mysterio throws his gum at Lee. Mysterio with a straight right hand. Mysterio transitions into a ground and pound attack. Williams avoids The Elbow Drop. Williams kicks Mysterio in the face. Williams unloads a flurry of strikes. Williams whips Mysterio across the ring. Williams drops Mysterio with a Leg Lariat. Williams dropkicks Mysterio for a two count. Williams goes for a Pop Up Haymaker, but Mysterio counters with a backslide cover for a two count.

Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Williams. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Mysterio delivers a 619 to the back of Williams neck. Mysterio inadvertently superkicks Lee. Mysterio with a forearm smash. Mysterio sends Williams to the corner. Williams side steps Mysterio into the turnbuckles. Williams with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Another referee enters the ring as Lee is trying to regroup on the outside. Machine Gun Chops. Williams with The Flapjack. Williams pops back on his feet. Williams with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Both guys are knocked down after a Double HeadButt. Mysterio with a running shoulder tackle to the second official. Mysterio with a Running Crossbody Block to the outside. Mysterio drives Williams face first into the steel ring post. Mysterio rolls Williams back into the ring. Mysterio goes for The Frog Splash, but Williams ducks out of the way. Williams hooks the leg, but Lee is still laid out on the floor. Mysterio grabs the North American Title. Williams connects with The Running Pump Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT North American Champion, Trick Williams via Pinfall

– Joe Gacy tells Ava Raine to leave because The Schism is dead. Gacy says that he needs to find his own purpose.

– Brian Pillman Jr. Vignette.

Third Match: The Family (c) vs. The Creed Brothers w/Ivy Nile vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price w/Scrypts In A Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Julius Creed and Angel Garza will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garza whips Julius across the ring. Julius runs into Garza. Garza with a knife edge chop. Julius responds with a double leg takedown. A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Price made the blind tag. Julius avoids The Double Bodyslam. Julius with a Cannonball Senton to the outside. Nima kicks Brutus in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Brutus with two forearm smashes. Price answers with a Hook Kick. Price tags in Nima. Price whips Brutus across the ring. Price with a knee lift. Nima with a Running Foot Stomp. Carrillo tags himself in as Nima starts running his mouth. Brutus tags in Lorenzo. Carrillo drives his knee into the midsection of Lorenzo. Carrillo punches Lorenzo in the back. Lorenzo with a deep arm-drag. Lorenzo with a double leg takedown. Carrillo ducks a clothesline from Lorenzo. Carrillo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Carrillo applies a side headlock. Lorenzo whips Carrillo across the ring. Lorenzo with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Lorenzo repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Carrillo. Lorenzo kicks Carrillo in the ribs. Lorenzo tags in Angelo. Gut Punch/Running Knee Lift Combination. Stereo Mafia Punches. Angelo with a Vertical Suplex. Lorenzo with a Running Uppercut to Garza. Two Assisted Hip Tosses. The Family has complete control of the match.

Carrillo decks Angelo with a back elbow smash. Carrillo tags in Garza. Angelo’s right knee gives out. The referee is trying to get Angelo out of the ring. Lorenzo kicks Carrillo in the chest. Lorenzo with a Running Uppercut. Garza clocks Lorenzo with a Running Knee Strike from the ring apron. Lariat/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Garza with a knife edge chop. Lorenzo is throwing haymakers at Garza. Garza blocks a boot from Lorenzo. Garza applies The Gory Special. Garza tags in Carrillo. Carrillo with The Slingshot BlockBuster. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Nima tags himself in. Lorenzo with heavy bodyshots. Nima with a corner clothesline. Price slams Lorenzo’s head on the middle rope. Nima with a Running Boot through the ropes. Price scores a cheap shot from the outside. Nima tags in Price. Price with a corner clothesline. Price applies a rear chin lock. Lorenzo is displaying his fighting spirit. Price with a forearm smash. Price tags in Nima. Nile dropkicks Scrypts off the steel ring steps. Brutus tags himself in. Brutus with a Double Tomahawk Chop. Brutus with a series of shoulder blocks. Brutus sends Garza chest first into the canvas. Brutus applies The Ankle Lock. Carrillo SuperKicks Brutus. Julius with a series of Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s.

Brutus reapplies The Ankle Lock. Julius with a Double Northern Lights Suplex. Carrillo breaks up the submission hold. The referee is losing control of this match. OTM gangs up on Lorenzo. Carrillo with another SuperKick. Carrillo talks smack to Lorenzo. Angelo ignores the referee’s and officials. Angelo starts swinging at everything that moves. Angelo throws Nima into Price. Carrillo goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Angelo counters with The SpineBuster. Angelo is fired up. All hell starts breaking loose in Bakersfield. Quadruple SuperPlex’s. The Family starts brawling with The Creed Brothers. Brutus with an Inside Out Lariat. Julius with a Rising Knee Strike to Angelo. Dropkick/SuperKick Combination from Los Lotharios. Stereo Running Boots from OTM. Price tags himself in. Assisted Powerslam for a two count. Julius with a forearm smash. Julius puts Nima on his shoulders. Garza HeadButts Brutus. Carrillo with a Doomsday Dropkick. Garza dropkicks Julius to the floor. Brutus clotheslines Los Lotharios over the top rope. Brutus delivers The Brutus Ball to the outside. The Family connects with The Bada-Boom, Bada-Bing to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, The Family via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Noam Dar (c) w/Meta-Four vs. Butch w/Tyler Bate For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dar with a waist lock takedown. Dar applies a front face lock. Butch grapples around Dar. Butch applies an arm-bar. Dar backs Butch into the turnbuckles. Butch avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Butch applies a front face lock. Dar dodges The Pump Kick. Butch sends Dar across the ring. Dar avoids The Double Foot Stomp. Dar grabs a side headlock. Butch whips Dar across the ring. Dar runs into Butch. Butch slaps Dar in the face. Dar kicks the left hamstring of Butch. Dar drops Butch with a Mid-Kick. Dar applies a side headlock. Butch whips Dar across the ring. Butch drops down on the canvas. Butch leapfrogs over Dar. Butch clotheslines Dar. Butch applies a hammerlock. Butch works on his joint manipulation game. Butch stomps on the right elbow of Dar. Butch continues to bend Dar’s fingers as time expires. Dar floors Butch with a Discus Back Elbow.

SECOND ROUND

Dar starts things with a flying back elbow smash. Dar with a Northern Lights Suplex. Dar with a sliding back elbow smash for a two count. Dar tugs on Butch’s hair. Dar has Butch draped across the middle rope. Dar kicks Butch in the face. Dar is mauling Butch in the corner. Butch with an arm-ringer. Dar with another back elbow. Dar kicks Butch in the chest. Butch rocks Dar with a forearm smash. Butch with Three Enzuigiri’s. Butch with a drop knee on the left shoulder of Dar. Butch with The Shining Wizard. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. The referee gets distracted by Meta-Four and Bate. Mensah attacks Butch behind the referee’s back. Dar connects with The Nova Roller and scores the first pinfall of this match.

THIRD ROUND

Butch side steps Dar into the turnbuckles. Butch with a Running Knee Strike. Dark kicks Butch in the face. Butch dodges The Pump Kick. Both men are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Dar goes for a German Suplex, but Butch lands back on his feet. Butch scores a head kick. Butch with The Orihara MoonSault. Butch rolls Dar back into the ring. Meta-Four continues to run interference. Dar rolls Butch over for a two count. Butch SuperKicks Dar. Butch goes for a MoonSault, but Dar counters with a Soccer Kick. Dar goes for The Nova Roller, but Butch counters with a forearm smash. Butch hits The Bitter End. And we’re all tied up at 1-1.

FOURTH ROUND

Butch with a running forearm smash. Butch transitions into a ground and pound attack. Butch is raining down hammer fists. Dar sweeps out the legs of Butch. Dar applies The Sleeper Hold. Dar turns a German Suplex into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Butch reverses the hold. Dar transitions into The Triangle Choke. Butch stomps on Dar’s face. Butch with The X-Plex for a two count. Butch unloads two knife edge chops. Dar reverses out of the irish whip from Butch. Dar kicks Butch off the top turnbuckle. Dar with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dar goes for a Diving Foot Stomp, but Butch counters with The Triangle Choke. Dar was saved by the bell before he passed out.

FIFTH ROUND

Chop/Forearm/Shoulder Kick Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Butch tees off on Dar’s back. The referee admonishes Butch. Dar blocks The Bitter End. Dar with three knee lifts. Dar blocks a boot from Butch. Dar drops Butch with The Discus Back Elbow for a two count. Dar ascends to the top turnbuckle. Butch with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Butch with The SuperPlex for a two count. Dar scrambles towards the ring apron. Dar blocks a boot from Butch. Dar with a Switch Kick. Dar drills Butch with The BrainBuster on the ring apron for a two count. Dar tells Butch to bring it. Butch stomps on Dar’s fingers as time expires.

SIXTH ROUND

Chop/Forearm Exchange. Butch unloads a flurry of bodyshots. Dar answers with two back elbow smashes. Butch with a Snap German Suplex. Butch stomps on Dar’s fingers. Butch with a Roundhouse Kick. Mensah clocks Butch with an Apron Enzuigiri behind the referee’s back. Dar with a running haymaker. Dar delivers The Nova Roller for a two count. Tyler Bate lands The Flying Plancha. Butch with The Tyler Driver #97 for a two count. Butch goes for The Bitter End, but Dar counters with The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Butch snaps Dar’s fingers. Butch connects with The Bitter End for a two count. Butch applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Gallus attacks Tyler Bate on the outside. Butch with The Slingshot Pescado. Butch nails Dar with The Pump Kick. The referee gets distracted by Meta-Four. Joe Coffey plants Butch with All’s Best For The Bells. That allowed Dar to steal the victory.

Winner: Still NXT Heritage Cup Champion, (2-1) Noam Dar via Pinfall

– NXT’s Final PLE of 2023 will take place on December 9th, It’s NXT Deadline in Bridgeport, Connecticut

– There will be a two-week Halloween Havoc TV Special on USA Network starting on October 24th.

Fifth Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov For The WWE NXT Championship

STILL TO COME

– Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton In An Extreme Rules Match For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Checkout Episode 380 of The Hoots Podcast