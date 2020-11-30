WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff and WWE referee Aja Smith are now engaged to be married.

Smith took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that Ruff popped the question, and she said yes.

“I SAID YES! [crying face emoji] [bride emoji] [ring emoji] #FutureMrsRuffin @LEONRUFF_,” she wrote.

Ruff responded, “Love of my life [eating heart emoji] [revolving hearts emoji] [two hearts emoji x 2] I can’t wait!!!

Smith signed with WWE back in February of this year. Ruff signed in October after working as an enhancement talent for several months. They are both currently working the NXT brand.

You can see their related tweets with photos below:

