Congratulations are in order for “The Don of WWE NXT.”

Tony D’Angelo, real name Joe Ariola, got married to his longtime better-half, Isabella Borini, this week.

The WWE NXT North American Champion and his new bride were married at a wedding ceremony that was held on Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

D’Angelo surfaced on social media with a quick post on Instagram that included a photo of he and his new wife, along with a caption that simply reads, “Mr. And Mrs. Don! Salud!!”