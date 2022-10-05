There is now one spot to be filled for the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw Von Wagner defeat Andre Chase to qualify for the Ladder Match. He joins Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah and Wes Lee for confirmed entrants as of this writing.

The fifth and final Ladder Match spot will be filled next Tuesday with Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the finale of their Best Of 3 Series.

NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Axiom or Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Halloween Havoc.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.