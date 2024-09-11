– The Bloodline trio of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa appeared on the show. They took out The Street Profits and NXT Tag-Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer in the opener. In a digital exclusive, they announced that they did this on orders of “The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline is here and they just took out EVERYONE!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wmRUXXkOA5 — WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2024

– Giulia won in her WWE NXT in-ring debut in a statement-making performance against WWE main roster talent Chelsea Green. She challenges Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship on the WWE NXT on CW debut on October 1 in Chicago, Ill.

– Tavion Heights returned after a hiatus to compete in the Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory Tournament. He helped fellow No Quarter Catch Crew member Charlie Dempsey retain the Heritage Cup over Je’Von Evans.

Tavion Heights is back! He just helped Charlie Dempsey retain the Heritage Cup!! @TavionHeights #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nBEuzvdRwW — WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2024

– Ridge Holland continued his reign of dominance, beating down another Chase U member in savage fashion. Following his victory over Duke Hudson, he beat down the Chase U member after the match, throwing him through the barricade and throwing it on top of him. Hudson was taken out on a stretcher as a distraught Thea Hail watched on once again.

– As expected, TNA Wrestling star Hammerstone was unveiled as the mystery man in the digital exclusive video from September 9, which featured Tony D’Angelo paying him off to “take care of his problems” with NXT North American Champion Oba Femi. Hammerstone ended up losing, and D’Angelo wasn’t happy.

– Former WWE Superstar Funaki made a guest appearance on the show as a translator for Giulia in a backstage segment.

– Sol Ruca answered the latest open challenge by TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace on the show. During the match, the lights went out. When they came back on, TNA star Rosemary was with Wendy Choo. They ended the segment posing over a knocked out Grace. Rosemary and Wendy Choo will do battle with Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria on September 17.