The action got started early on Tuesday night.

WWE held a pair of non-televised dark matches exclusively for the live crowd inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night, September 2, 2025, prior to WWE NXT going live on The CW Network at 8/7c.

In the first of two pre-show matches taped at the WWE PC before the 9/2 NXT on CW show, Kendal Grey defeated Layla Diggs in one-on-one action. The finish came when she connected with her PayDirt finisher.

In the second match taped before the WWE NXT show began, Jasper Troy beat Tate Wilder with a Black Hole Slam.

From there, things switched over to the live broadcast of the September 2 episode of WWE NXT on the CW Network. For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 9/2/25 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.