The action got started early on Tuesday night.

WWE held a pair of non-televised dark matches exclusively for the live crowd inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night, September 9, 2025, prior to WWE NXT going live on The CW Network at 8/7c.

In the first of two pre-show matches taped at the WWE PC before the 9/9 NXT on CW show, Shady Elnahas defeated Brooks Jensen after kicking off the ropes in the corner into a pin.

In the second match taped before the WWE NXT show began, Kali Armstrong defeated Nikkita Lyons with the Kali Connection in a non-title action.

From there, things switched over to the live broadcast of the September 9 episode of WWE NXT on the CW Network. For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 9/9/25 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.