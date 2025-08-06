The action got started early on Tuesday night.

WWE held a pair of non-televised dark matches exclusively for the live crowd inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night, August 5, 2025, prior to WWE NXT going live on The CW Network at 8/7c.

In the first of two pre-show matches taped at the WWE PC before the 8/5 NXT on CW show, Kendal Grey defeated Chantel Monroe in women’s singles action, picking up the victory after connecting with her ‘Paydirt’ leaping flatliner finishing move.

After the dark match opener, a second non-televised bout took place just for the fans in the building, with Dante Chen beating Keanu Carver in one-on-one action. The finish in this one saw Chen score the pin for the win after hitting his Chen-tle Touch double-palm strike finisher.

From there, things switched over to the live broadcast of the August 5 episode of WWE NXT on the CW Network. For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 8/5/25 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.