The following are dark match results and pre-show notes from the WWE NXT on The CW Network episode from January 21, 2025. Results are courtesy of Billy K. and PWInsider.com.

* There was nothing taped for LFG before NXT.

* Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeated Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) after a lariat from Briggs and a top rope splash from Inamura on Mark with Inamura getting the win.

* Saquon Shugars defeated Javier Bernal after a reverse frog splash. This was a return match for both as both had been injured in the first half of 2024.

* Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley defeated Lainey Reid and Kali Armstrong when Tatum pinned Kali after a Psycho Trap while Gigi hit Lainey with a Gigi Driver.