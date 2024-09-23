WWE NXT on CW already has their own NASCAR.
On Monday, Cole Custer surfaced on social media and shared video footage of the official WWE NXT on CW NASCAR.
“Kicking off the NASCAR Xfinity Playoffs with a championship paint scheme and partnership with WWE NXT on The CW,” read the announcement. “WWE NXT on The CW premieres October 1 at 8 pm ET!”
Kicking off the @NASCAR_Xfinity Playoffs with a championship paint scheme and partnership with @WWENXT on @TheCW_Sports. WWE NXT on The CW premieres October 1 at 8 pm ET! @StewartHaasRcng @FordPerformance @TheCW @NASCAR @kansasspeedway @XfinityRacing @Clear28Agency pic.twitter.com/4FxV3bulQt
— Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) September 23, 2024