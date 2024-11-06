WWE NXT gets EXTREME tonight!

The weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network program returns this evening at 8/7c from 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s special Wednesday episode of NXT on CW:

* Ava’s “Special Announcement”

* Francine to attend

* Rob Van Dam will appear

* Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

* Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

* Hardcore Match – Dawn Marie as Referee: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker

* Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, & Fatal Influence vs. Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, ZARIA, & Jordynne Grace

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on CW results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.