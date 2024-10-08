WWE NXT returns for week two on The CW Network.

On tap for tonight’s NXT on CW show from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. at 8/7c is appearances by new WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams, Sexxy Red, as well as WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and the recently returned Cora Jade.

Also scheduled for in-ring action on the show this evening is Oba Demi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the WWE NXT North American Title, Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans, Fraxiom vs. A-Town Down Under for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Titles, as well as Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on The CW Network results coverage from St. Louis, MO.