There is talk that some familiar faces to longtime pro wrestling fans will make a surprise debut during tonight’s WWE NXT on CW series premiere.

Ahead of the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network tonight at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, reports have surfaced regarding the possibility of a former veteran TNA Wrestling tag-team making their highly-anticipated debuts in the WWE Universe.

According to one source, The Motor City Machine Gun duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, both of whom are rumored to have signed with WWE following their respective TNA Wrestling departures, will likely be featured in some form tonight.

Whether or not they have a full-on legitimate in-person debut, or are featured in some form-or-fashion on tonight’s show is a key topic that is being speculated on by WWE NXT talent themselves.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on CW results coverage from Chicago, IL.

