An update has surfaced regarding the new look for WWE NXT on CW set to debut in the near future.

When is the near future, you ask? Is tonight near enough?

A report has surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT on CW debut episode from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, regarding the new presentation and feel for WWE NXT on The CW Network.

Heading into tonight’s show, it has been confirmed that the rumored new logo for WWE NXT will debut on the program.

According to one source, the new logo is silver and black, and is more rectangular in shape then the previous version.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on CW results coverage from Chicago, IL.

(H/T: Fightful Select)