The spoiler lineup for the first-ever WWE NXT on CW show has arrived.

Featured below is the order in which the matches and segments scheduled for tonight’s WWE NXT on CW show will air inside the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois:

* Shawn Michaels promo

* NXT Title: Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia

* “short” segment

* Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

* Miz TV with Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo

* Lola Vice & Jaida Parker vs. Fatal Influence

* “short” segment

* NXT Title: Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams

(H/T: Fightful Select)