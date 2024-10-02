Some more late spoiler notes and backstage news from the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network have surfaced.

– There are segments before tonight’s main event for the WWE NXT World Championship listed as “shorts” on the internal run sheet for the show. There is another one listed after the opening match for the WWE NXT Women’s World Championship.

– It has reportedly been a chaotic scene behind-the-scenes in what has been a very busy day leading up to the debut of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

– There were revised internal run sheets for the show handed out right before the show began.

– The O.C. duo of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Tank Ledger & Hank Walker are scheduled for a dark match at tonight’s event at AllState Arena.

– Each match on the show is listed for at least two segments, although the format is different than how it is usually laid out for the weekly WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown shows.

– WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan is scheduled to serve on special guest commentary during the advertised women’s tag-team match on the show.

– There are not expected to be overruns on The CW Network, with the show reportedly set to end right at the 10 o’clock hour each Tuesday night. Of course, this could always change.

– Pre-show rehearsals for tonight were primarily done backstage at AllState Arena, with the advertised matches later rehearing in the actual ring inside the venue.

– For the complete match and segment spoiler listing from tonight’s WWE NXT on CW internal run sheet, click here.

– The following referees are scheduled to work the following matches on the WWE NXT on CW debut episode:

* NXT Title: Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia: Adrian Butler

* Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz: Derek Sanders

* Lola Vice & Jaida Parker vs. Fatal Influence: Dallas Irvin

* NXT Title: Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams: CM Punk

(H/T: Fightful Select)