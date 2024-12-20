WWE NXT taped the final episode of their weekly show on The CW Network on Thursday night, December 19, at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below, courtesy of Fightful, are complete spoiler results from the taping for the show, which will air on The CW Network on December 31, 2024:

* Kelani Jordan defeated Lola Vice. Cora Jade attempted to attack Lola Vice with a kendo stick after the match, prompting Stephanie Vaquer made the save.

* Ethan Page defeated Cedric Alexander

* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson defeated Shotzi/Gigi Dolin and Kayden Carter/Katana Chance

* Izzi Dame defeated Sol Ruca

* Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, & Tyrick Igwe defeated Andre Chase, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger

* NXT Male Superstar Of The Year segment

