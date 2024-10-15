WWE NXT returns on The CW Network this evening.

Scheduled for 8/7c, NXT on CW returns home to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s show:

* Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans (No. 1 Contender)

* Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King (Gentleman’s Duel)

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice

* Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland

* Tony D’Angelo NXT North American Championship Celebration

* Halloween Havoc Wheel returns

