WWE NXT returns on The CW Network this evening.
Scheduled for 8/7c, NXT on CW returns home to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s show:
* Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans (No. 1 Contender)
* Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King (Gentleman’s Duel)
* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair
* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice
* Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland
* Tony D’Angelo NXT North American Championship Celebration
* Halloween Havoc Wheel returns
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on The CW results coverage from Orlando, FL.
Who will punch their ticket to #HalloweenHavoc when @WesLee_WWE, @WWEJeVonEvans and @OfficialEGO face off in a No. 1 Contenders Triple Threat Match NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT?
8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/UKfEhxvsum
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 11, 2024
.@Steph_Vaquer makes her NXT in-ring debut when she takes on No Quarter Catch Crew's @WrenSinclairWWE NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/mT4mnIX5bs
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 9, 2024