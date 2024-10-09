WWE NXT returns for week two on The CW Network tonight, October 8, 2024, from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Featured below is the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s show:

* Dark Match: Wendy Choo vs. Sol Ruca



* Trick Williams promo



* Kelani Jordan, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Fatal Influence



* Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade promo



* NA Title: Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi



* NXT Tag Titles: Fraxiom vs. A-Town Down Under



* Sexxy Red Performance



* Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans



* All matches are set for two segments



* A producer is assigned to Sexxy Red’s segment, which usually indicates physicality



* There are also producers assigned for Roxanne, Cora and Trick Williams’ promos

