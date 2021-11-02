New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has announced that she will be opening tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast on the USA Network.

As seen in the new video below, Rose teased that she had a few tricks up her sleeve.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* New NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will open the show

* Xyon Quinn vs. Robert Stone

* Tony D’Angelo appears on “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

* Cameron Grimes appears in “Duke’s Poker Room” with Duke Hudson

* Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

* Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

