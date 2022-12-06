The Wild Card match for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge will open tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The Wild Card match will see Von Wagner, Axiom and Andre Chase compete to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will open tomorrow’s broadcast.

The men’s Triple Threat is opening NXT because all 5 participants for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect later in the show. The winner of Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Chase will advance to Deadline to join Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge bout.

Below is the updated NXT line-up for tomorrow night:

* The go-home build for Deadline

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase opens the show (winner will join Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes at Deadline)

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley (winner will join Kiana James, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark and Roxanne Perez at Deadline)

* Tony D’Angelo returns to the ring

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly present “A Real Christmas Story”

* The Grayson Waller Effect with the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge participants

