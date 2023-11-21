The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2023 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network with the latest installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA television program.

On tap for tonight’s show at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida is Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li for the NXT Women’s Championship, as well as Noam Dar vs. Chad Gable for the NXT Heritage Cup in two title bouts.

Also scheduled is the latest pair of Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying bouts, with Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs on the men’s side and Blair Davenport vs. Thea Hail in the women’s side.

Rounding out the card in non-title, non-qualifying match action will be Eddy Thorpe vs. Charlie Dempsey in a one-on-one showdown, as well as the Los Lotharios duo of Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo squaring off against Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

