The Road to Halloween Havoc will continue on tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

Tonight’s show will open with NXT Champion Bron Breakker taking on Javier Bernal in a non-title match. WWE’s promo for tonight, seen below, is focusing on #1 contenders Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, but WWE has not confirmed when they will face NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal in the non-title opener

* Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

* Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Best of 3 Finale to determine final entrant in NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight’s show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.