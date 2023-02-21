Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as the Road to Stand & Deliver heats up.

NXT will be headlined by Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Jinder Mahal, plus Jacy Jayne kicking off her singles career with a match against Indi Hartwell. NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus will also be in action tonight as they face Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a non-title match.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre

* Chase University (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson) vs. The Dyad (Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler)

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

* Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey, Wolfgang) vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a non-title match

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Jinder Mahal

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.