The Road to Heatwave will continue as tonight’s WWE NXT episode airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Tonight’s show will see Dijak take on Wes Lee to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave on August 22. WWE has announced that tonight’s episode will open with NXT Tag Team Champions The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) defending against The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid).

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* More build for the NXT Heatwave special episode

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) defend against The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) in the show opener

* Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak

* Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke

* Dijak vs. Wes Lee to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave on August 22

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

