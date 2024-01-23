Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
WWE has confirmed five matches and two segments for tonight. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
Vengeance Day WWE NXT Women’s Championship match contract signing with Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom
Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill
Supernova Sessions with Lola Vice
Dijak vs. Joe Gacy
Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic
Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair