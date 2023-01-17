Tonight’s WWE NXT will feature fallout from last week’s New Year’s Evil special.

WWE has announced two tag team matches for tonight’s show, plus more on Jinder Mahal’s return, and the return of Tyler Bate. The former NXT UK Champion says he’s back in NXT for new challenges and to finish some unfinished business, and this time he’s here to stay.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* Tyler Bate returns to NXT to stay

* Follow-up to Jinder Mahal’s return

* Axiom and Apollo Crews vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes

* Gallus vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

