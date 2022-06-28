Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with the go-home build for next week’s Great American Bash episode.

After airing on a tape delay for two weeks, NXT will return to its normal live timeslot tonight. The show will be headlined by a face-off between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and #1 contender Cameron Grimes, the return of Nikkita Lyons, and more.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

* Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn

* Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to determine new #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* Nikkita Lyons returns from injury

* New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will address their title win

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes meet face-to-face

* The final build for Great American Bash

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.