Tonight’s live WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the go-home show for Saturday’s Halloween Havoc special.

NXT will feature several main roster Superstars tonight, including Sonya Deville, The O.C., Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will be in action against a mystery opponent chosen by the injured Tony D’Angelo.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Final build for NXT Halloween Havoc

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent to be announced by Tony D’Angelo

* Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

* Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

* Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez, chosen by Roxanne Perez on last Friday’s SmackDown

* Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley, chosen by Cora Jade on tonight’s RAW

* The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes and The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

