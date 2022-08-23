Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature fallout from last week’s Heatwave special and the “invasion” of NXT UK Superstars.

WWE has announced that Gallus will challenge NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in the top match announced for tonight’s show. This will be the first NXT show since NXT Europe was announced last week, so it should be interesting to see what they do with Gallus, Blair Davenport and NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate, who all had significant appearances at Heatwave.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* “Big Body Javy” Javier Bernal makes official NXT 2.0 re-debut against Cameron Grimes

* Sanga helps Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon find balance & perspective

* Lights Out Match: Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* The Grayson Waller Effect debuts with guest Apollo Crews

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend against Gallus

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT episode

