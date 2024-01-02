Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This is the New Year’s Evil special of the program.

WWE has announced six matches for tonight. Dragon Lee is off the show due to a visa issue. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley – if Stratton wins, Henley must become her servant

NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament finals: Oba Femi vs. Riley Osborne

Arianna Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

TBA, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro vs. Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Damon Kemp