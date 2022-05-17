Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature more build for the NXT In Your House event scheduled for Saturday, June 4, and fallout from last week’s show, which prominently featured the women’s division.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will be back on tonight’s NXT to respond to Joe Gacy. Last week’s show saw Gacy and two of his disciples invite Breakker to join their movement. Breakker has not appeared since being carried away by hooded disciples following his win over Gacy at NXT Spring Breakin’ on May 3.

The inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will continue on tonight’s show with the final two first round matches. Roxanne Perez will take on Kiana James, while Lash Legend will lock up with Tatum Paxley.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

* The Creed Brothers vs. The Viking Raiders in a Spring Breakin’ rematch

* Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Solo Sikoa and NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes

* Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee

* Women’s Breakout Tournament First Round: Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley

* Women’s Breakout Tournament First Round: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns to address Joe Gacy

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT 2.0 and be sure to join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.

