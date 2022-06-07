Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature fallout from Saturday’s In Your House event.

The finals of the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will be held tonight with Tiffany Stratton taking on Roxanne Perez.

NXT should also feature a follow-up to Tony D’Angelo and his crew defeating Legado del Fantasma at In Your House. Per the stipulation, Legado must now join The Don of NXT and work under his leadership.

The build to NXT Great American Bash on July 5 is also expected to begin tonight.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s episode:

* Fallout from In Your House and build for Great American Bash

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament

* Alba Fyre vs. Tatum Paxley

* Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs

