Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as the road to NXT Deadline continues.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will be on tonight’s show to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of her title win. NXT Champion Bron Breakker will also be on tonight’s show for his first appearance since retaining over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov at Halloween Havoc. Apollo Crews has indicated that he will have his eyes on Breakker tonight.

The main roster crossover will continue tonight as R-Truth faces Grayson Waller.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* The Schism (Ava Raine, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) sits down for an interview

* Odyssey Jones makes in-ring return

* Thea Hail vs. Kiana James

* R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose celebrates 1 year since her title win

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns following Halloween Havoc win over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov

