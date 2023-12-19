Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
WWE has announced six matches for tonight. You can check out the spoilers here. Below is the card:
WWE NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee defends against a member of the No Quarter Catch Crew
Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley
Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Gallus
Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James & Izzi Dame
NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament: Lexis King vs. Dion Lennox
NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament: Tavion Heights vs. Luca Crusifino