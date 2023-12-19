Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced six matches for tonight. You can check out the spoilers here. Below is the card:

WWE NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee defends against a member of the No Quarter Catch Crew

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Gallus

Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James & Izzi Dame

NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament: Lexis King vs. Dion Lennox

NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament: Tavion Heights vs. Luca Crusifino