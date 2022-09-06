The post-Worlds Collide edition of WWE NXT will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE is focusing on the fact that a new era of NXT will begin tonight after Worlds Collide went down on Sunday. It’s believed that Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, and Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will be on tonight’s show for follow-ups to their Worlds Collide wins.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Axiom and Nathan Frazer begin their Best of 3 Series

* JD McDonagh vs. Wes Lee

* Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez

* Fallout from Worlds Collide

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

