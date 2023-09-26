Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced seven matches for tonight. It will be the go-home edition of NXT for Saturday’s No Mercy PLE. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Dragunov will sign a contract for their No Mercy title match.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Dragunov sign contract for No Mercy title match

We’ll hear from Tiffany Stratton & NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

NXT Global Heritage Invitational Finals: Butch vs. Joe Coffey

Strap match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy

Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs

Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer