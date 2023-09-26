Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
WWE has announced seven matches for tonight. It will be the go-home edition of NXT for Saturday’s No Mercy PLE. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Dragunov will sign a contract for their No Mercy title match.
WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Dragunov sign contract for No Mercy title match
We’ll hear from Tiffany Stratton & NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
NXT Global Heritage Invitational Finals: Butch vs. Joe Coffey
Strap match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak
Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy
Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport
Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs
Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer