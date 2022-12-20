Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the Christmas Week holiday.

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom

* Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons

* Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell

* Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend in a Triple Threat against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley plus Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin

* NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day defend against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

* Appearances by Apollo Crews, NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Isla Dawn, and others

