Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced four matches for tonight, including a Tag Team Title bout. This is the second to last episode of NXT ahead of NXT Deadline on December 9.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT North American title number one contender’s match: Wes Lee vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Tag Team Titles: Tony D’Angelo and Stacks defend against Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Andre Chase will break his silence

Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe

Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James