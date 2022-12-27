Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the final of 2022. It was taped on December 14 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

Below is the non-spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s show:

* Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* Scrypts vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend

* The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid vs. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

* Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in a Battle for The Bar

* Drew Gulak hosts a training seminar

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo

