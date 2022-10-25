Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from Saturday’s Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event.

WWE has announced a Tag Team Title Tuesday theme for tonight’s show with Pretty Deadly defending the NXT Tag Team Titles against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

While not officially announced, it’s likely that new NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will also be on tonight’s show to celebrate his big Ladder Match win at Halloween Havoc.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s NXT show:

* Halloween Havoc fallout

* Lash Legend vs. Shotzi

* The Schism’s new mystery member in the red hoodie removes their mask

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

