Tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

NXT will be headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Von Wager. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will also make an appearance tonight to issue a statement on the upcoming NXT Deadline event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid)

* Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan, Sanga) will return to in-ring action

* WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hosts contract signing for November 22 match between NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes

* JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Von Wagner

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appears to issue a statement on NXT Deadline

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.