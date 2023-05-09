The Road to Battleground continues as tonight’s WWE NXT episode airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT will feature Gallus defending the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Dyad, plus the first round of the tournament to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. The first two quarterfinal matches airing tonight are Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James. The full brackets can be seen at this link.

Tonight’s NXT will also feature Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak, Nathan Frazer hosting his second Hard-Hitting Home Truths segment, and more.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal

* Tyler Bate vs. Charlie Dempsey with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Drew Gulak in their corners

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

* Nathan Frazer hosts his second Hard-Hitting Home Truths segment

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak

* Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Dyad

* The tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Title will begin. Brackets can be seen at this link

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage of 8pm ET.

