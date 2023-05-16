Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with more build for the upcoming NXT Battleground Premium Live Event.

The NXT Women’s Title Tournament will continue tonight with Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne. The semifinals will then take place next week with Tiffany Stratton facing Perez or Jayne, and Lyra Valkyria going up against Henley or Jade.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers

* Noam Dar hosts the return of Supernova Sessions with guest Dragon Lee

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Tyler Bate vs. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey

* NXT Women’s Title Tournament: Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade

* NXT Women’s Title Tournament: Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

