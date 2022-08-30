The Worlds Collide go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, featuring the final build for Sunday’s big event.

Tonight’s NXT will be headlined by two big multi-person matches. One match will see The Diamond Mine take on Gallus in six-man action, while the other will see Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend go up against NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen plus Fallon Henley.

WWE has not officially announced the Worlds Collide Title Unification participants for any matches or segments on tonight’s show, but you can expect them to appear to hype NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, along with Blair Davenport vs. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a non-title match

* Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

* Fallon Henley and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Lash Legend and Pretty Deadly

* The Diamond Mine (Damon Kemp, NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers) vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, The Coffey Brothers)

* The go-home build for Worlds Collide

