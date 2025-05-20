The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2025 begins winding down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE NXT returns at 8/7c this evening on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Tuesday, May 20, 2025 episode of the show:
* Joe Hendry in concert
* Trick Williams rap performance
* Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria
* Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs
* Chase U New Class (Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.
