The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2025 begins winding down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c this evening on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Tuesday, May 20, 2025 episode of the show:

* Joe Hendry in concert

* Trick Williams rap performance

* Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria

* Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs

* Chase U New Class (Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

