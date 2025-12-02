The road to NXT Deadline winds down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT is live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the final show leading up to the year-end NXT Deadline premium live event this coming weekend.

The following matches and segments are advertised for the December 2, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time NXT on CW program:

* Izzi Dame to speak

* Josh Briggs vs. Tavion Heights

* DarkState vs. Je’Von Evans, Myles Borne, Leon Slater & Joe Hendry

* Iron Survivor Summit with Sol Ruca, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Kendall Gray, and Jordynne Grace

