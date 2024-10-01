WWE kicks off a new era tonight.

The debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network premieres at 8/7c from Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program is Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams for the WWE NXT World Championship with CM Punk as the special guest referee, as well as Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the WWE NXT Women’s World Championship.

Additionally, the show this evening will feature Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz in a Chicago Street Fight, a special installment of Miz TV with WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice vs. two members of Fatal Attraction, as well as an appearance by WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on CW results coverage from Chicago, IL.